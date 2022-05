Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college In 2013, Cierra Bosarge asked Cole to attend her high school graduation. He did and said he would be at her college graduation if she got into a 4-year school. She graduated last week; he was there.

Music News Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college Listen · 0:29 0:29 In 2013, Cierra Bosarge asked Cole to attend her high school graduation. He did and said he would be at her college graduation if she got into a 4-year school. She graduated last week; he was there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor