Talking to parents and children about the shooting in Buffalo Buffalo parents and kids — Black and white — talk about the grocery store shooting and how they're handling their grief.

National Security Talking to parents and children about the shooting in Buffalo Talking to parents and children about the shooting in Buffalo Listen · 3:45 3:45 Buffalo parents and kids — Black and white — talk about the grocery store shooting and how they're handling their grief. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor