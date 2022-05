Remembering Bobby McCoskey, lost to COVID, through the song 'Closing Time' Debra McCoskey-Reisert remembers her brother, Bobby McCoskey, who died from COVID. Bobby loved the song Closing Time by Semisonic, because they played it at dances he attended.

Obituaries Remembering Bobby McCoskey, lost to COVID, through the song 'Closing Time' Remembering Bobby McCoskey, lost to COVID, through the song 'Closing Time' Listen · 4:06 4:06 Debra McCoskey-Reisert remembers her brother, Bobby McCoskey, who died from COVID. Bobby loved the song Closing Time by Semisonic, because they played it at dances he attended. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor