Much of the U.S. could criminalize abortion. But how will those laws be enforced? NPR's Emily Feng talks with reproductive rights lawyer Kim Mutcherson about how restrictive abortion laws would be enforced if Roe v. Wade is overturned or weakened.

Law Much of the U.S. could criminalize abortion. But how will those laws be enforced? Much of the U.S. could criminalize abortion. But how will those laws be enforced? Listen · 8:13 8:13 NPR's Emily Feng talks with reproductive rights lawyer Kim Mutcherson about how restrictive abortion laws would be enforced if Roe v. Wade is overturned or weakened. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor