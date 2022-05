Russian sergeant pleas guilty in the 1st war crimes case of the invasion in Ukraine A Russian sergeant pleads guilty for killing a Ukrainian civilian in the war's first war crimes case. Such cases usually occur after a war ends. Ukraine wants to prosecute while the evidence is fresh.

