How old do you have to be to buy a gun? The answer varies in each state The alleged Buffalo shooter, age 18, had no problems buying his semi-automatic rifle. Some states have tried to limit sales to those under 21. A new generation of conservative judges stand in the way.

Law How old do you have to be to buy a gun? The answer varies in each state How old do you have to be to buy a gun? The answer varies in each state Listen · 3:53 3:53 The alleged Buffalo shooter, age 18, had no problems buying his semi-automatic rifle. Some states have tried to limit sales to those under 21. A new generation of conservative judges stand in the way. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor