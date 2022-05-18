#2242: Picking an Urban Safari Vehicle : The Best of Car Talk Kyla will be looking for a new ride soon and she has her sights set on an odd class of vehicle that includes the Geo Tracker and the Suzuki Sidekick, which were supposed to look like off-road vehicles. Well, they got the 'off-road' part sort of right: they never should have been allowed on roads of any kind. But it will take some careful persuasion to talk Kyla out of this potential purchase. That, a new puzzler and more calls on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

