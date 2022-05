News brief: abortion-rights poll, Buffalo hearing, NATO membership Two-thirds of Americans oppose reversing abortion rights in a new poll. The accused Buffalo shooter appears in court Thursday. And Turkey opposes Finnish and Swedish bids to join NATO.

