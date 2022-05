Pair of identical twins in California do everything together — even motherhood Sisters Jill and Erin each gave birth to baby boys on the same day in the same hospital. They were just down the hall from each other when they delivered their newborns — five hours apart.

Sisters Jill and Erin each gave birth to baby boys on the same day in the same hospital. They were just down the hall from each other when they delivered their newborns — five hours apart.