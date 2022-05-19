Disco lights, all the rage in the 70s, are still going strong underwater

(SOUNDBITE OF BEE GEES' "STAYIN' ALIVE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

You feel it? Disco was all the rage back in the '70s, and apparently the vibe is still going strong underwater. British scientists had been trying to catch lobsters and crabs without using fish, so they baited their traps with LED lights instead. No crustaceans, but in jumped lots and lots of scallops. The critters can have more than 100 eyes, and apparently they just love the underwater light show. One researcher called it a scallop disco, and we ran with it.

It's MORNING EDITION.

