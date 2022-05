Phil Mickelson skips PGA championship after he made controversial comments Golf's PGA Championship gets underway Thursday in Tula, Okla., but defending champ Phil Mickelson won't be there after he made inflammatory comments about a new Saudi-backed golf tour.

