The Buffalo grocery store shooting suspect appears in court today The hearing will determine if there's enough evidence against Payton Gendron, the man accused of killing 10 people in a racially motivated shooting rampage in Buffalo, N.Y., to proceed to trial.

Police continue the investigation at the Tops supermarket May 18 in the Cold Spring neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. A gunman opened fire at the store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Police say it's being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old white man accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others in a racist shooting rampage in Buffalo, N.Y., will appear in court Thursday morning.

The felony hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to proceed to trial over the attack on a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. While many might think it appears to be an open-and-shut case, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he'll proceed by the book.

"Emotions are high. I understand the rawness of this matter. However, I do not operate in a court of public opinion," Flynn said. "I operate in a court of law, and this defendant is innocent until proven guilty."

Gendron, who will be represented by attorneys selected by a county bar association, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges on Saturday. He's accused of targeting a Black community for the attack after developing white supremacist views.

Flynn says more charges may be filed after a grand jury convenes and investigates the shooting. There's a 45-day window for that to occur and the clock starts ticking today.

Officials have said they are investigating the mass shooting as a racially motivated hate crime and are also considering a terrorism charge.

In the midst of all this, the community continues to mourn. They've been holding vigils and another large prayer vigil is scheduled for this evening. Tomorrow, a funeral will be held for 67-year-old Heyward Patterson, one of the 10 people killed in the attack.