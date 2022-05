A divide between the pulpit and the pew is roiling the evangelical church New York Times journalist Ruth Graham says many pastors are being pressured to resist vaccines and mask mandates, embrace Trump's claims about election fraud and adopt QANON-based conspiracy theories.

Religion A divide between the pulpit and the pew is roiling the evangelical church A divide between the pulpit and the pew is roiling the evangelical church Listen · 36:18 36:18 New York Times journalist Ruth Graham says many pastors are being pressured to resist vaccines and mask mandates, embrace Trump's claims about election fraud and adopt QANON-based conspiracy theories. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor