Oklahoma's legislature passes a bill banning nearly all abortions

Oklahoma's legislature passes bill banning nearly all abortions If Gov. Kevin Stitt signs the bill, the legislation would go into effect immediately.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt poses for a photo with the bill he signed, making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, on April 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City, following a bill signing ceremony. Sue Ogrocki/AP hide caption

Sue Ogrocki/AP

Oklahoma's legislature passed a bill Thursday that prohibits nearly all abortions beginning at fertilization.

The legislation builds on an Oklahoma bill passed earlier this month, which prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy — echoing a similar move in Texas.

Vice President Kamala Harris called it "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country."

"It's outrageous and it's just the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country," Harris said in a virtual meeting with abortion providers.

If Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs the bill, the legislation would go into effect immediately. Stitt has pledged to make Oklahoma "the most pro-life state in the country."

