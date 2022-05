How the U.S. and Russia feel about Finland and Sweden joining NATO Finland and Sweden have long kept a neutral position between the West and Russia. But that changed after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Today, the leaders of the two Nordic nations were at the White House.

