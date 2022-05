A stranger's kindness helped NPR's Mary Louise Kelly reunite with her lost wallet "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain tells stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. NPR host Mary Louise Kelly shares how a stranger helped return her missing wallet.

Culture

"My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain tells stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. NPR host Mary Louise Kelly shares how a stranger helped return her missing wallet.