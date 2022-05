North Korea is reporting a major disease outbreak, but it's not calling it COVID NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jean Lee, a journalist specializing in North Korea, about the country's report of a major disease outbreak that state media is not calling COVID-19, yet.

