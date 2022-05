Delhi — where most people don't have AC — hits 120 degrees in South Asian heat wave What's it like to try to survive 120-degree heat, without air conditioning? Here's how people are coping in the heart of Delhi.

Asia Delhi — where most people don't have AC — hits 120 degrees in South Asian heat wave Delhi — where most people don't have AC — hits 120 degrees in South Asian heat wave Listen · 3:55 3:55 What's it like to try to survive 120-degree heat, without air conditioning? Here's how people are coping in the heart of Delhi. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor