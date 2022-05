The UN security council discussed how the war in Ukraine may worsen global hunger The U.S. is using its presidency of the UN Security Council to focus on food security, as much of the world worries about the ripple effects from the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. is using its presidency of the UN Security Council to focus on food security, as much of the world worries about the ripple effects from the war in Ukraine.