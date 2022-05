Students and teachers spoke on gender and race classroom discussion bans in hearing Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., chaired a hearing on new laws that restrict classroom discussion of gender, sexual orientation and race. Students, parents and teachers are among those who spoke.

Education Students and teachers spoke on gender and race classroom discussion bans in hearing Students and teachers spoke on gender and race classroom discussion bans in hearing Listen · 3:18 3:18 Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., chaired a hearing on new laws that restrict classroom discussion of gender, sexual orientation and race. Students, parents and teachers are among those who spoke. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor