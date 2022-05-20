Jamie Beard: How can we tap into the vast power of geothermal energy?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Repair, Repurpose, Reimagine.

Geothermal energy is a clean, renewable, nearly limitless energy source. Technologist Jamie Beard wants us to use more of it — and to do that, she's recruiting experts from the fossil fuel industry.

About Jamie Beard

Jamie Beard is the founder and executive director of Project InnerSpace, a non-profit focused on expanding the use of geothermal energy around the world.

Previously, she founded and served as executive director for the Geothermal Entrepreneurship Organization, a U.S. Department of Energy-funded program that recruits talent from the fossil fuel industry to launch geothermal energy startups.

Beard earned her bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University and her JD from Boston University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.