Russia aims to capitalize on controlling the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol More than a thousand soldiers were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, and Russia is consolidating control of Mariupol. It is making plans to annex the southwestern parts of the country.

Europe Russia aims to capitalize on controlling the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol Russia aims to capitalize on controlling the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol Listen · 3:21 3:21 More than a thousand soldiers were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, and Russia is consolidating control of Mariupol. It is making plans to annex the southwestern parts of the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor