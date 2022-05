After a discrediting campaign, DHS pauses a board created to combat disinformation A disinformation expert looks back on how disinformation killed a new government board she was hired to lead to help coordinate the Biden administration's efforts to address false information.

A disinformation expert looks back on how disinformation killed a new government board she was hired to lead to help coordinate the Biden administration's efforts to address false information.