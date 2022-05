Biden begins a 5-day trip to Asia with a stop in South Korea President Biden is on his first trip to Asia since taking office. In South Korea and Japan, he'll try to coordinate more closely with them on priorities including strategic competition with China.

Asia Biden begins a 5-day trip to Asia with a stop in South Korea Biden begins a 5-day trip to Asia with a stop in South Korea Audio will be available later today. President Biden is on his first trip to Asia since taking office. In South Korea and Japan, he'll try to coordinate more closely with them on priorities including strategic competition with China. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor