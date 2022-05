The House has approved a bill to fight domestic terror NPR's Leila Fadel talks to House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland about a newly passed bill targeting domestic terrorism, and the partisan divides that make Senate approval unlikely.

Politics The House has approved a bill to fight domestic terror The House has approved a bill to fight domestic terror Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland about a newly passed bill targeting domestic terrorism, and the partisan divides that make Senate approval unlikely. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor