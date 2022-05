'American Dream' documentary examines George Carlin's triumphs and demons Carlin's "Seven Dirty Words" act ignited an obscenity case in the '70s. We listen back to two archival interviews with the late comedian, and David Bianculli reviews a new HBO documentary about him.

Listen · 36:17