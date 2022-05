Max Roach's 1960 landmark 'We Insist!' proves timeless in a reissue Roach's album was recently named to the National Recording Registry, a roster of works deemed culturally, historically or aesthetically significant; We Insist! scores in all three categories.

Review Music Reviews Max Roach's 1960 landmark 'We Insist!' proves timeless in a reissue Max Roach's 1960 landmark 'We Insist!' proves timeless in a reissue Listen · 0:58 0:58 Roach's album was recently named to the National Recording Registry, a roster of works deemed culturally, historically or aesthetically significant; We Insist! scores in all three categories. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor