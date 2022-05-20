The News Roundup For May 20, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

The United States passed one million COVID-related deaths this week. It's now the third-leading cause of death in the country.

President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo to visit a community devastated by a racist attack that claimed the lives of ten Black people at a supermarket.

It was a big week for primaries. North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his GOP primary reelection bid to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn was the target of a campaign by Republicans behind the scenes, who voiced discontent for his alleged sexual antics.

Meanwhile, the United Nations is warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cause a global food crisis. Global prices are rising, causing poorer nations to struggle to feed their citizens. Ukraine's ports, once major exporters of cooking oil and cereals, are closed — sparking concerns about the global food supply.

The former Somali president, a man relieved of his power in 2017, has been voted back into office by lawmakers in the country amid a lockdown in the capital of Mogadishu.

President Joe Biden is traveling to Asia for the first time in his presidency. Reports indicate he intends to send a message to China warning against invading its neighboring nations.

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Alexis Simendinger, and Eugene Scott join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

David Rennie, Idrees Ali, and Vivian Salama join us for the conversation on international headlines.