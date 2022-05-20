Investing in mediocrity

In the world of finance, there's one eternal question: Is success in financial markets a matter of chance or skill? Today on the show, we talk to two investors who have their own answers.

First, a former bond manager tells us his secret for winning big was to simply not win at all, a strategy he calls "strategic mediocrity." Then, two researchers build a fake bond portfolio to break down the strategies of investing legend Bill Gross. Did Bill Gross's fund do well because of skill and if so, what did that skill look like?

Music: "All Along," "You Really Want Me," and "corals."

