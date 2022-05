Shkoon's album 'FIRAQ' gets to their roots, fusing Arabic folklore and German techno NPR's Emily Feng talks with the German-Syrian duo Shkoon, who are returning to their roots with the release of their new album FIRAQ.

Music Interviews