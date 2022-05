A judge threw out New York's new congressional district map. Democrats aren't happy A judge's decision to throw out Democratic-drawn congressional maps is pitting New York lawmakers against each other in a year already tilting against the party's chances of holding on to the House.

Politics A judge threw out New York's new congressional district map. Democrats aren't happy A judge threw out New York's new congressional district map. Democrats aren't happy Listen · 3:56 3:56 A judge's decision to throw out Democratic-drawn congressional maps is pitting New York lawmakers against each other in a year already tilting against the party's chances of holding on to the House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor