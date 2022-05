New documentary shows how comedy legend George Carlin went from genial to cynical George Carlin's American Dream, which debuts Friday on HBO, shows how the comedian's persona sharpened over the years, from genial jokester to hardened cynic.

George Carlin's American Dream, which debuts Friday on HBO, shows how the comedian's persona sharpened over the years, from genial jokester to hardened cynic.