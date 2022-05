Warsaw mayor pleads for a strategic plan as city continues to welcome refugees NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the mayor of Warsaw, Poland, about how his city is managing the influx of Ukrainian refugees. He says Warsaw's population went up by 15% since the outset of the conflict.

Europe Warsaw mayor pleads for a strategic plan as city continues to welcome refugees Warsaw mayor pleads for a strategic plan as city continues to welcome refugees NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the mayor of Warsaw, Poland, about how his city is managing the influx of Ukrainian refugees. He says Warsaw's population went up by 15% since the outset of the conflict.