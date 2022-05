Thousands of asylum seekers still await the end of the pandemic border policy Thousands of asylum seekers are in limbo waiting for a U.S. court to rule on the White House's proposal to drop Title 42, which bars them from entering the U.S. over pandemic concerns.

