Want to find love and cut expenses? Live on a cruise ship

Enlarge this image David Sacks David Sacks

Real-life Love Boat

Comedian Ashley Ray joins host Emma Choi to talk about what's new in the world of boats and romance: couple Angelyn and Richard Burk, originally from Seattle, WA, quit their jobs, sold their house and for the past year have been living on cruise ships. They cut expenses by mostly booking the indoor rooms and avoiding big-ticket items like windows, and even worse, drink packages!

Emma's ark

We ask Pastor Amalia Vagts of Our Savior's Lutheran Church the most pressing question in religion today: Are cruises part of God's plan? The short answer: yes. After all, Noah's ark was basically the original cruise. But the all-you-can-eat buffet? Maybe not as much. She plays a game called "What Would Jesus Do (on a cruise)?" and advises that we all ask some big questions before setting sail with your partner forever.

You're cruising me crazy

Alonzo Bodden, seasoned Wait Wait panelist and comedian, shares a bit about what the jazz cruise experience is like. He confirms and denies some of the assumptions Ashley and Emma have about cruises, and coaches us in the art of boat jokes.

Pour me a Guinness (world record)

Emma reaches out to Guinness World Records to submit a record for "The Most in Love on a Cruise Ship for the Longest Time" and hears back from someone special.

