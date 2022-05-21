'Wait Wait' for May 21, 2022: With Not My Job guest Mandy Moore

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Mandy Moore and panelists Tom Papa, Maeve Higgins and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Truth is Out Where? Mourn for Cawthorn; Sleep-away Glamping

Panel Questions

How High's The Water, Johnny?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about advances in cheese, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask This is Us' Mandy Moore about Utz Potato Chips

Mandy Moore was a platinum-selling singer by 15, and then transitioned into acting. She's now the star of NBC's This is Us, so we've invited her on to play a game called This is Utz.

Panel Questions

Keep Calm, Carry A Cheese Slicer; Conference Call, Aisle 4!; Barbie's Dream Ashram

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Old Milk Made New; But These Are My Nicest Sweats?!, The Patron Pope

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after UFOs, what will be the next fun congressional hearing.