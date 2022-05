The Buffalo, N.Y., community holds funerals this week for shooting victims It's been a difficult and emotional week in Buffalo, N.Y., following last week's shootings at a local supermarket. The racist attack has jarred the community as the first funerals begin.

It's been a difficult and emotional week in Buffalo, N.Y., following last week's shootings at a local supermarket. The racist attack has jarred the community as the first funerals begin.