National Frequent tragedies spur 'mass shooting protocol' handbook for local officials Frequent tragedies spur 'mass shooting protocol' handbook for local officials Listen · 7:20 7:20 A new protocol for mayors helps them navigate the hours after a mass shooting. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with activist Sarah Peck and former Dayton, Ohio, mayor Nan Whaley, who helped develop it.