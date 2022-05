Is Homer Simpson still America's economic everyman? When the Simpsons first aired in 1989, the show depicted a typical American middle-class family. NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money investigates whether that remains true in 2022.

Economy Is Homer Simpson still America's economic everyman? Is Homer Simpson still America's economic everyman? Listen · 3:53 3:53 When the Simpsons first aired in 1989, the show depicted a typical American middle-class family. NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money investigates whether that remains true in 2022. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor