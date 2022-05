How much will Canada's block on foreign buyers help its housing crisis? The average home price in Canada has skyrocketed to over $800,000. Globe and Mail real estate reporter Rachelle Younglai tells NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer how parliament hopes to address the crisis.

