Interfaith activists' trip to Jerusalem causes stir in home country of Pakistan A delegation of Pakistanis and Pakistani-Americans visited Jerusalem, as Israel tries to open more diplomatic relations with Muslim-majority countries.

Middle East Interfaith activists' trip to Jerusalem causes stir in home country of Pakistan Interfaith activists' trip to Jerusalem causes stir in home country of Pakistan Listen · 4:28 4:28 A delegation of Pakistanis and Pakistani-Americans visited Jerusalem, as Israel tries to open more diplomatic relations with Muslim-majority countries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor