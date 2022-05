How parents can spot the warning signs of radicalization in their kids NPR's Michel Martin speaks with writer Joanna Schroeder about how parents can spot and intervene when their kids are exposed to extremist content online, which is often used as a recruitment tool.

National How parents can spot the warning signs of radicalization in their kids How parents can spot the warning signs of radicalization in their kids Listen · 7:16 7:16 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with writer Joanna Schroeder about how parents can spot and intervene when their kids are exposed to extremist content online, which is often used as a recruitment tool. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor