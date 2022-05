Biden's launch of a trade pact is overshadowed by a Taiwan-China question Biden was launching a trade pact in Tokyo with countries from the Indo-Pacific region. It was overshadowed by his response to a question about whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China invaded.

Asia Biden's launch of a trade pact is overshadowed by a Taiwan-China question