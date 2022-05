If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the Catholic Church is against criminalizing women Archbishop William Lori of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops talks with Rachel Martin about his call for church followers to step up care for mothers and babies if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Religion If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the Catholic Church is against criminalizing women If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the Catholic Church is against criminalizing women Listen · 6:58 6:58 Archbishop William Lori of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops talks with Rachel Martin about his call for church followers to step up care for mothers and babies if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor