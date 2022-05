Ukrainian judge hands down a sentence in the first war crimes trial in that conflict The court gave a life sentence to a 21-year-old Russian army sergeant for shooting and killing an unarmed Ukrainian man during the first days of the war. Its the first war crimes trial of the war.

