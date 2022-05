A factory in Illinois has an innovative approach to employee wellness A company in Arthur, Ill., allows workers to decide what they need to improve their health. The approach improved productivity and netted a big pay out for all employees.

Health A factory in Illinois has an innovative approach to employee wellness A factory in Illinois has an innovative approach to employee wellness Listen · 6:23 6:23 A company in Arthur, Ill., allows workers to decide what they need to improve their health. The approach improved productivity and netted a big pay out for all employees. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor