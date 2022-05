Investigation shows how Southern Baptists responded to reports of sex abuse NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Russell Moore of Christianity Today about the results of an investigation showing top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated sex abuse victims over almost two decades.

