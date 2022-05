Pfizer says children under 5 can get 3 low-dose versions of its COVID-19 vaccine Three shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months to under 5 prompted a strong immune response. Preliminary data suggests the vaccine is effective and safe.

