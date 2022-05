Low-dose COVID vaccine is safe and effective for young kids and babies, Pfizer says Pfizer and BioNTech say three shots of their low-dose pediatric COVID vaccine appears to safely stimulate the immune systems of babies, toddlers and young children to protect them against omicron.

Health Low-dose COVID vaccine is safe and effective for young kids and babies, Pfizer says Low-dose COVID vaccine is safe and effective for young kids and babies, Pfizer says Listen · 3:41 3:41 Pfizer and BioNTech say three shots of their low-dose pediatric COVID vaccine appears to safely stimulate the immune systems of babies, toddlers and young children to protect them against omicron. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor