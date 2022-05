President Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades President Biden said that the U.S. is committed to defend Taiwan in case of an attack by mainland China. China claims the island as its own, and has threatened to invade if it declares independence.

President Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

President Biden said that the U.S. is committed to defend Taiwan in case of an attack by mainland China. China claims the island as its own, and has threatened to invade if it declares independence.